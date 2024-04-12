“Bro gonna do 40 years in the federal pen over Topps Triple Threads” – Fans troll Ippei Mizuhara over report he spent over $325,000 on baseball cards

More and more details have emerged following the investigation regarding Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara is facing felony charges of bank fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Mizuhara had access to Ohtani's bank account, where he stole money to help cover his sports gambling debts. Mizuhara also used over $325,000 outside of sports gambling to acquire baseball cards on eBay and Whatnot.

Mizuhara purchased the cards from January 2024 to March 2024 and had them mailed under an alias, "Jay Min." The cards were then mailed to the clubhouse, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

While many knew about Mizuhara's gambling debts, the large purchase of baseball cards was new. Fans were quick to jump on social media to roast Ohtani's former interpreter.

"Bro gonna do 40 years in the federal pen over Topps Triple Threads that's CRAZY moe" - one fan posted.

"This whole thing is just so weird" - another fan posted.

"Did he at least get the '52 Mantle? - asked another.

This story just keeps getting crazier and crazier with each passing day. Over $325,000 is quite a lot of money to spend on baseball cards that seemingly went unnoticed.

"I mean. Thoise could be some pretty cool baseball cards" - posted another fan.

"This is so WILD" - said another.

Addiction is very real" - said another.

Fans are wondering what baseball cards Mizuhara acquired. For that type of money, he could have some really good ones in his collection.

Ippei Mizuhara has been gambling for years

Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani (Imagfe via Getty)

Ippei Mizuhara started sports gambling late into the 2021 MLB season. Per The Athletic's Fabioan Ardaya, Mizuhara was given an account for an illegal gambling operation during Shohei Ohtani's fourth season.

A month into his gambling journey, Mizuhara had racked up over $40,000 in losses. He paid 40,010 dollars, which bank records show was from Ohtani's account to the illegal bookmaker. Aside from working with an illegal bookmaker, Mizuhara also had accounts open with FanDuel, DraftKings, and MGM.

On the occasions that Mizuhara would win, he would send those winnings to his personal bank account. However, the cold streaks caught up to him and he was in way over his head.

Over the next few days, Mizuhara will appear in court to hear his fate.

