"Bro just spent $23 for a dry glizzy" - Pirates fans disappointed as newest ballpark delicacy 'Renegade Dog' falls short of advertised visual appeal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have started the season well. While they lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, fans are pleased at being 6-2 and second in the NL Central.

One of the new delicacies at PNC Park is the 'Renegade Dog,' a foot-long hotdog, topped with pot roast, onions, pierogies and sliced pickles. See the video below:

The intriguing option was made available for Pittsburgh's home opener against the Orioles on Friday, but fans were disappointed with the end product. Noting what appears to be a stark difference between the advertisement and reality, Talkin' Baseball shared an image of the end product.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the same, with many being disappointed.

Fans review the 'Renegade Dog'

More fans reacted, and while some mentioned they had a better experience, the consensus was that this was a poor deal.

While fans discuss the 'Renegade Dog,' the Pirates will look to get back to winning ways against the Orioles on Saturday.

Pirates to face Orioles in fairer weather on Saturday

An unexpected anomaly occurred in Game 1 of the Pirates-Orioles series, and fans were treated to a flurry of snow. That was certainly unusual for baseball, and while it didn't last too long, it was a talking point of the game.

The Orioles recorded a 5-2 win in Pittsburgh. While they project to be a strong team this season, the Pirates will look to put in a better performance on Saturday.

Given that Pittsburgh has been good with the bat to start the season, they will look to their hitters to be the difference. Connor Joe is set to start after not taking the field on Friday. Given his early season form, he could play a crucial role. In 26 at-bats, Joe has recorded nine hits, nine runs, seven RBIs and a home run, batting at a .346 average.

Fans will hope for more from Joe, as well as shortstop O'Neill Cruz. Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter is set to start for Pittsburgh, while right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells gets the nod for Baltimore in what should be a good watch with no snow.

