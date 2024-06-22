"Bro no way he did that", "He must hate losing to this team" - MLB fans in disbelief as Bryce Harper pulls off viral "Hawk Tuah" move mid-game

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper joined in on a trending social media clip after hitting for a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. In the last few days, most social media timelines have had a clip going viral with a girl saying, "Hawk Tuah and Spit On That Thang."

Harper, being the showman he is, chose to mimic this trend at Citizens Bank Park. Jomboymedia posted a perfectly-synced clip on their Instagram handle.

"Give Bryce an Oscar for timing it up this perfectly," the caption for the post read.

Fans, on noting this, made their way into the comment box, reacting to Bryce Harper's gesture.

"That’s that hawk tua!" one fan commented.

"Spit on dat thang 😂," another posted.

"Bro no way he did that 😭😭😭😭," another added.

Reactions also came in, followed by the Phillies' loss to the Diamondbacks in the game.

"He must hate losing to this team," one wrote.

"Spitting all the way to a loss," another commented.

Another fan seems to be fed up with this viral reaction.

"Is anyone else tired of hearing this girl?" one added.

Here's the original "Hawk Tuah and Spit On That Thang" reaction:

Bryce Harper's Phillies taste tough loss against last year's NLCS champions

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks faced off in the 2023 NLCS series, where the latter outlasted the spirited Phillies, who were just a game away from making their way back to the World Series.

On Friday, the two met again but the result remained the same. A hard-fought contest on both sides went Dbacks' way. The visiting team won the game 5-4, halting the late Phillies surge.

The Dbacks cruised to an early 4-2 lead in the game, followed by their 3-run innings in the third against the Phillies' starter, Taijuan Walker. In the bottom of the eighth, Nick Castellanos homered off Ryan Thompson to bring the game a run closer.

However, Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald earned the save, sustaining the club's 5-4 lead in the ninth.

Bryce Harper could only muster a double in four plate appearances as the Phillies dropped to 49-26. The remaining two games of the three-game series are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.