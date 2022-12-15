The San Francisco Giants have closed a record deal for shortstop Carlos Correa. After reportedly chasing several high-profile players, the Giants have finally got their man. Correa signed a colossal 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco. He will be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Correa is a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, Rookie of the Year, and World Series champion. The 28-year-old shortstop is regarded as one of the elite hitters in the league and an above-average fielder. Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow recently spoke to the MLB Network about what Correa offers to the organization.

"Bringing Correa into this lineup he brings presence...against the Giants now, you're always aware of where Correa is," said Krukow

With shortstops Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Dansby Swanson all testing the free agency market, Correa seems to have come up with the best deal.

"'Bringing Correa into this lineup...he brings presence. If you're pitching against the Giants now, you're always aware of where Correa is.' Mike Krukow with @NBCSAuthentic broke down the impact Carlos Correa will make with his new club after reportedly signing a 13-year deal." - MLB Network

Correa's decision to opt out of his Minnesota Twins contract after just one year seems to have paid off. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract last season that included opt-out clauses after the first two seasons.

After an impressive 2021 season where they won 107 games, the Giants finished the 2022 season with an 81-81 record. The organization appears to be lagging behind NL West rivals such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The presence of Correa in the lineup will go a long way toward restoring some balance to the NL West.

Carlos Correa's 13-year, $350 million contract is the largest ever for a shortstop

Carlos Correa throws the ball to first base against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field

Throughout his career, Carlos Correa has performed at a high level. Last season, he finished with a .291/.366.467 slash line and an impressive .833 OPS. He ranked second on the Twins roster in home runs (22), RBIs (64), and hits (152).

"Breaking: Carlos Correa agrees to a 13-year, $350M deal with the Giants, per @JeffPassan BRWalkoff" - Bleacher Report

Over his eight-year career, he has a .279/.357/.479 slash line. In 888 games, the All-Star infielder has recorded 155 home runs and 553 RBIs.

Correa was a key member of the Houston Astros team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series.

The San Francisco Giants were in need of a big-name signing this offseason. Correa is a leader on and off the field and his experience will be immeasurable to this organization.

