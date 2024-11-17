Brusdar Graterol injury update: Dodgers reliever undergoes right shoulder surgery, expected back in second half of 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol successfully undergone surgery on Thursday to repair the labrum on his right shoulder. The team has announced that the 26-year-old right-hander won't be on the mound for the first half next season. Graterol started 2024 on the IL but made a late entry to the Dodgers' bullpen to play a role in their World Series victory.

Brusdar Graterol made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2019 before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of the season. He enjoyed a breakthrough year in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and was a key part in the Dodgers' World Series that year.

Graterol had his best season in 2023, posting a 1.20 ERA, but recurring injuries kept him out for much of 2024.

Following his surgery this week, the Venezuelan pitcher posted on X (as translated from Spanish):

"Yesterday I had my shoulder surgery," the post read. "Thank God and Dr. Elattrache, everything went well. This year 2024 was quite frustrating for me, dealing with that pain was not easy, and I made the best decision to have surgery. I never gave up, because I am a warrior of God; my mother did not bring just anyone into this world; she knows, and he who knows knows!"

The operation on Brusdar Graterol was carried out by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Neal Elattrache.

He has also treated many notable sportspersons, including superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and MMA kegend Conor McGregor. Dr. Elattrache was also the man behind the elbow surgery procedure for Shohei Ohtani last year.

Difficult 2024 season for Brusdar Graterol

Brusdar Graterol earned his secoond World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2024 (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Brusdar Graterol established himself as one of the finest high leverage relievers in the game last year, but 2024 proved to be a vastly different year.

Graterol was transferred to the IL in spring training and didn't make his first appearance of the season until Aug. 6. He lasted just nine pitches into the outing before picking up a hamstring injury that put him back on the injured list once again.

Graterol made his comeback to the mound on Sept. 10 before heading back to the IL once more due to shoulder inflammation on Sept. 26. As a result, he had made just seven appearances during the regular season and missed the first round of the playoffs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nevertheless, he was included in the World Series roster and made three outings in the World Series.

