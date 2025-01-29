Brusdar Graterol reflects on Dodgers star's jaw-dropping 99mph fastball while simultaneously snagging his gold chain

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol was featured in an Instagram post on Tuesday by MLB analyst Rob Friedman as he looked back on a video of the Venezuelan throwing a jaw-dropping 99 mph fastball.

In the video, as Graterol's gold chain fell off due to the force of releasing the pitch, he quickly caught it in his pitching hand without missing a beat.

"Brusdar Graterol making one of the Most Amazing Catches of All Time. 😳 Effortlessly firing a 99mph Heater... While simultaneously catching his Gold Chain with this throwing hand!😲," the Instagram post was captioned.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Graterol reshared the post to his Instagram story, seemingly finding the peculiar incident funny.

"🤣😂" Graterol captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Brusdar Graterol's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@brusdar14graterol IG Stories)

Despite missing a major chunk of the 2024 campaign due to various injury issues, Graterol played a key role in his team's World Series triumph, as he came back to pitch in the latter innings of games in the postseason. Having joined the Dodgers before the 2020 season, 2024's success earned Graterol his second World Series winners' ring.

Brusdar Graterol shows support for Los Angeles Rams of the NFL

On Jan. 13, the Spanish Instagram page of the Los Angeles Rams posted a video featuring Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, as the Venezuelan showed his support for the 2021 Super Bowl champions.

"Supported by our friend, @brusdar14graterol 👏" the Instagram post was captioned in Spanish.

In the video, Graterol congratulated the Rams for their recent success and wished them the best.

With a 10-7 record, the Rams won the NFC West, finishing above the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Big Three players Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacu all played starring roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.