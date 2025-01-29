  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Brusdar Graterol reflects on Dodgers star's jaw-dropping 99mph fastball while simultaneously snagging his gold chain

Brusdar Graterol reflects on Dodgers star's jaw-dropping 99mph fastball while simultaneously snagging his gold chain

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 01:13 GMT
Dodgers Padres at Dodger Stadium. - Source: Getty
Dodgers Padres at Dodger Stadium. - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol was featured in an Instagram post on Tuesday by MLB analyst Rob Friedman as he looked back on a video of the Venezuelan throwing a jaw-dropping 99 mph fastball.

In the video, as Graterol's gold chain fell off due to the force of releasing the pitch, he quickly caught it in his pitching hand without missing a beat.

"Brusdar Graterol making one of the Most Amazing Catches of All Time. 😳 Effortlessly firing a 99mph Heater... While simultaneously catching his Gold Chain with this throwing hand!😲," the Instagram post was captioned.
also-read-trending Trending

Graterol reshared the post to his Instagram story, seemingly finding the peculiar incident funny.

"🤣😂" Graterol captioned his Instagram story.
Screenshot of Brusdar Graterol&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@brusdar14graterol IG Stories)
Screenshot of Brusdar Graterol's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@brusdar14graterol IG Stories)

Despite missing a major chunk of the 2024 campaign due to various injury issues, Graterol played a key role in his team's World Series triumph, as he came back to pitch in the latter innings of games in the postseason. Having joined the Dodgers before the 2020 season, 2024's success earned Graterol his second World Series winners' ring.

Brusdar Graterol shows support for Los Angeles Rams of the NFL

On Jan. 13, the Spanish Instagram page of the Los Angeles Rams posted a video featuring Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, as the Venezuelan showed his support for the 2021 Super Bowl champions.

"Supported by our friend, @brusdar14graterol 👏" the Instagram post was captioned in Spanish.

In the video, Graterol congratulated the Rams for their recent success and wished them the best.

With a 10-7 record, the Rams won the NFC West, finishing above the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Big Three players Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacu all played starring roles.

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी