Bryan Reynolds Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Pirates star placed on IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially placed star outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL with lower-back stiffness. While originally Pirates manager Derek Shelton said that he would not need an IL stint, however, that has changed as the club will be without their superstar until at least the beginning of July.

It is a disappointing update for both Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the team is hoping to rise up the ranks of the National League Central. The team has been in a serious funk lately, dropping nine of their last ten games, and the loss of Reynolds will not help their cause.

Rotolytics @rotolytics The Pirates placed Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The Pirates placed Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. https://t.co/D3VbAjedAn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Pirates placed Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back inflammation, Alex Stumpf of http://DKPittsburghSports.com reports." - @rotolytics

The 28-year-old is not expected to miss much time beyond the required time he needs to miss with his IL stint. While there is no timeline set out for Reynolds, the fact that Pirates manager Derek Shelton believed he could have avoided the IL is an optimistic sign for the 2021 All-Star.

Bryan Reynolds has been solid for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who opened the year as one of the top teams in the MLB. Through 68 games this season, the center fielder has produced a strong .279 batting average with eight home runs and 40 RBIs, while also racking up eight 8 stolen bases.

Kevin Gorman @KevinGormanPGH Bryan Reynolds heads to the IL but Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup as Mitch Keller and the Pirates hope to snap 9-game losing streak against LHP Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. Bryan Reynolds heads to the IL but Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup as Mitch Keller and the Pirates hope to snap 9-game losing streak against LHP Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. https://t.co/wriz4uqxl6

"Bryan Reynolds heads to the IL but Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup as Mitch Keller and the Pirates hope to snap 9-game losing streak against LHP Braxton Garrett and the Marlins." - @KevinGormanPGH

With Reynolds hitting the IL, the Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled Cody Bolton from the Indianapolis Indians from Triple-A. The right-handed pitcher has struggled in his brief stint in the MLB earlier this season, posting a dreadful 12.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in 8.0 innings.

Bryan Reynolds was connected to the New York Yankees throughout the offseason

The talented outfielder was heavily linked to the New York Yankees during this past offseason as the club was looking to address their outfield weaknesses. However, to the surprise of many, Reynolds elected to sign an extension with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran outfielder signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension to remain with the only club he has ever played with at the MLB level. While the extension came to the surprise of many, the New York Yankees seemingly were unprepared for the outfielder signing the extension as they failed to find a replacement prior to the regular season.

Poll : 0 votes