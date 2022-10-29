J.T. Realmuto was the MVP of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The veteran catcher was exceptional on the night and came up with clutch hits when it mattered most. Realmuto's solo home run in extra innings was enough to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their surprising MLB postseason run with another unexpected victory. They looked dead and buried after three innings. With the Houston Astros leading 5-0, and their ace Justin Verlander on the mound, the game looked over.

The Phillies, led by Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto, rallied for the unlikeliest of victories.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Friendly reminder that Bryce Harper basically demanded the Phillies re-sign JT Realmuto or else he was gonna beat somebody’s ass. Friendly reminder that Bryce Harper basically demanded the Phillies re-sign JT Realmuto or else he was gonna beat somebody’s ass.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis took the opportunity to remind fans that Harper's influence was one of the key reasons Realmuto remained in Philadelphia.

Back in early 2021, J.T. Realmuto was a free agent and there were concerns he would move on from Philadelphia. The Washington Nationals and New York Mets were rumored to be interested in Realmuto. The former Miami Marlins star was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and was a highly sought-after prospect.

Harper, one of the leaders in the Phillies clubhouse, was adamant that Realmuto stay. At the time, the six-time All-Star and NL MVP had some pull with the organization. Harper was against the idea of the Phils losing one of their top power hitters. Especially since that meant less protection for him in the lineup.

J.T. Realmuto has 3 HRs and 6 RBIs in his first ever MLB postseason

J.T. Realmuto hits a home run in the 10th inning against the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

During the offseason, Harper campaigned for the organization to do everything in their power to hold on to J.T. Realmuto. He wore a T-shirt in support of the highly coveted catcher and made a number of comments to the press. Bryce Harper even took to Instagram in support of his teammate.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies J.T. stands for JUST TOOK THE LEAD J.T. stands for JUST TOOK THE LEAD https://t.co/C2vTWfNBmn

Realmuto proceeded to finalize the largest free agent contract ever for an MLB catcher. The five-year, $115 million contract could keep Realmuto in Philadelphia through the 2025 season.

Harper's gamble seems to have paid off. Realmuto has been vital during this playoff run. He already has three home runs and six RBIs in 12 games. This is Realmuto's first ever postseason, but he looks ready for the challenge.

The Phillies' investment in hitting over the past few years is finally paying off. This offense, led by Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, continues to shock the world. The Philadelphia Phillies are now just three wins away from winning their first World Series since 2008.

