Bryce Harper calls 26-year-old Rockies outfielder "nasty" in huge compliment

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has praised Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle.

In a upload on TikTok that was shared on X, Harper played the "MLB Team Generator" game. When a team's logo randomly gets selected, the player should name a member of the organization he thinks would go unbeaten in a season if assembled together. When the Colorado Rockies popped up, Harper selected the 26-year-old upstart Doyle.

"Brenton Doyle is nasty, bro," said Harper.

The compliment is huge coming from Harper, especially as he's projected to be a Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Doyle is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming Rockies squad.

Brenton Doyle made his major league debut on April 24, 2023, and has a tally of 33 home runs, with 120 RBIs and 52 stolen bases. However, it's on the defensive side of the ball where he has made his mark. Since his debut season, the outfielder has won two Gold Gloves on the bounce.

Moreover, Doyle also won the Fielding Bible award last season. He has 30 DRS or defensive runs saved in two years in the big leagues.

Bryce Harper names former Yankee teammates in fantasy team

Bryce Harper rounded up his starting lineup with former Yankee teammates to accompany Doyle in the outfield.

"Juan Soto, of course, goes to right. Aaron (Judge), you're playing left," said Harper in the clip.

Harper placed former Yankee Juan Soto in right field while moving Aaron Judge to left to complete his outfield. He selected Francisco Lindor, Alex Bregman, Gunnar Henderson, William Contreras and Ketel Marte to complete his position players.

As for the pitchers, Harper selected NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes as the starter, All-Star Jeff Hoffman as the reliever and 2024 MLB saves leader Ryan Helsley as his closer.

