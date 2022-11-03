Bryce Harper Career Stats: A look at the Phillies Star's illustrious Career

Bryce Harper seems to be the one appointed to deliver a World Series championship to the city of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies star is having a postseason unmatched by anyone else in the MLB.

With six home runs and 13 RBIs in the 2022 playoffs so far, he leads all players in both categories. He also leads active players in the postseason with a .386 batting average in the 2022 playoffs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Sick views of Bryce Harper’s bomb coming right into your kitchen Sick views of Bryce Harper’s bomb coming right into your kitchen https://t.co/X5bBIYxGWx

"Sick views of Bryce Harper’s bomb coming right into your kitchen" - @ Barstool Sports

Harper was named the MVP of the NLCS in which the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009. In that series, Harper had two home runs and five RBIs in just 20 plate appearances.

Bryce Harper had an illustrious career even before the 2022 playoffs began. Originally drafted 1st overall by the Washington Nationals in 2010, the Nevada native has certainly made a name for himself.

Harper had 22 home runs, 59 RBis and a batting average of .270 to earn himself the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 for the Nats. Three years later, Harper won his first MVP Award for leading the league in runs with 118 and home runs with 42. Harper also led the league in .OBP and .SLG that season.

After joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Harper only seemed to get better. He won the second MVP Award of his career in 2021 after hitting 35 home runs and 84 RBIs. Harper also led the MLB in doubles in 2021 with 42 of them.

Did he speak it into existence On opening day Bryce Harper said “let’s go have a party on broad street”They are now 2 wins away from that happening.Did he speak it into existence On opening day Bryce Harper said “let’s go have a party on broad street” They are now 2 wins away from that happening. Did he speak it into existence 👀https://t.co/OCd4oZFRnt

"On opening day Bryce Harper said “let’s go have a party on broad street. They are now 2 wins away from that happening. Did he speak it into existence" - @ depressed phillies fan

Harper also has a wealth of postseason experience to add to his resume. Prior to 2022, Harper had played in four postseason series with the Nationals. In that time, he hit five home runs and 10 RBIs in 19 games. Prior to 2022, he had not yet played in a World Series game.

Bryce Harper will be the man to deliver victory to the Phillies

After the Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 last night, we have ourselves a new series. Knotted up at 2-2, the series is now best-of-three.

If Harper is to win the esteemed trophy for Phillies, he will certainly need to keep up the good work. They host Astros tonight (November 3) for Game 5.

