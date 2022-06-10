"Just give him the MVP already" "Best player in baseball" - Bryce Harper continues to stay red-hot as he blasts a home run to center field off the scoreboard

Bryce Harper is following up his 2021 National League MVP season with another impressive campaign. Watch Harper blast a home run off the scoreboard in Milwaukee. It was his 15th homer of the season and his fifth in his last six games.

Harper is now batting .305 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. It is safe to say that his UCL injury has not affected him one bit.

Fans react to Bryce Harper homer off Milwaukee Brewers scoreboard

This part of the article will look at some of the best fan reactions to the mammoth home run by the former MVP. Harper absolutely bombed the ball, and one fan could not believe the distance was only 425 feet. Had to agree that the ball went well further than that. The center field wall makes it hard to predict the precise distance.

Harper was last year's NL MVP, and it appears that he is working his way back into contention this year. One fan thinks Harper is the best player in baseball. This is hard to argue, given his last couple of seasons and the start he has had to 2022.

Bryce Harper's swing is one of the most iconic swings of his generation. One fan thinks it is up there with some of the best ever.

The ball was absolutely crushed. One fan thought it sounded like a cannon being shot.

One fan thinks that the league should just give him the MVP already.

Harper is definitely trying to earn an MVP repeat.

Phillies undefeated since Joe Girardi's firing

Joe Girardi looks on during batting practice of a Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves game.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi last week. Since then, the Phillies have gone 6-0. The firing must have awakened the team from their abysmal start to the season.

In their last six games, the Phillies have averaged 7.5 runs per game and have only given up 2.16 runs per game. The team is still one game under .500 and are nine games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, but they have found themselves back in the wild card race.

