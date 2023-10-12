The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the Championship Series and Bryce Harper is excited to challenge for an opportunity to bring back the World Series title this year. The two-time NL MVP inspired the Phillies to a commanding 10-2 win on Wednesday, taking a 2-1 lead in their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. While the Atlanta side were favorites to win the series, the tide has now turned and Harper has high hopes for the coming weeks.

Bryce Harper is an established slugger in the MLB, having started his career with the Washington Nationals in 2012. He then signed with the Phillies after entering free agency in 2019. Over his career, he has won Rookie of the Year, two NL MVPs, a Home Run Derby, and finished as the NL home run leader. However, a World Series title has eluded him so far.

While Nick Castellanos put the Phillies on the board with a solo home run to tie the score, Harper launched a three-run blast into the stands to increase the lead. In the fifth innings, he launched another, a solo HR this time, to take his postseason tally to nine for the season. He spoke to the media after the game and expressed his excitement after Wednesday's victory:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I get chills thinking about it. Because that’s what it’s all about. I absolutely love this place. There’s nothing like playing here."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Braves shortstop inspires Bryce Harper's dominant performance for the Phillies

While Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper certainly made his bat do the talking on Wednesday, another highlight of the night was his staredown with Atlanta Braves' shortstop Orlando Arcia. It has been reported that the shortstop made a comment about Harper in the clubhouse after Game which inspired the Phillies star's performance on Wednesday.

The Phillies are well on their way towards a Championship Series this year and Harper could get a chance to bring the World Series back to Philadelphia.