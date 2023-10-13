The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the NLCS after seeing off the Atlanta Braves in the division series for a second consecutive season. But the Phillies fans were handed a huge scare when Bryce Harper seemingly injured himself during the fourth game of the series.

Harper collided with Braves' Matt Olson in the top of the eighth inning and had to leave the game briefly. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2022; the same elbow collided with Olson's knee.

"Harper and Olson collide and the arm he got surgery on last offseason appears to be injured again," Talkin' Baseball wrote on X.

However, the Phillies talisman rejoined the game in the ninth inning as his team ousted the Braves for a second year running in the NLDS. After his team's NLDS triumph, Harper shrugged off the injury concerns, suggesting it was just a minor bone issue.

"I'm good. It just hit my funny bone. I'm fine," Bryce Harper told TBS' sideline reporter.

Phillies manager positive about Bryce Harper's participation in the NLCS after injury scare

The Phillies were the underdogs against the high-flying Braves heading into the NLDS, but their dominance against the Braves will worry all the remaining sides in the competition.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson shed light on Bryce Harper's injury concerns after his team sealed an NLCS berth for a second year running. Thomson is positive that the star first baseman will be fit and ready for the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"He went downstairs with our training staff, and they came up and said he's fine. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but I don't think there's any concern about structural damage or anything like that," Rob Thomson said (via Delco Times)

The Phillies were left heartbroken last year after the Houston Astros toppled them to clinch the World Series. However, they will have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on the Diamondbacks in the Championship Series for a place in this year's World Series.