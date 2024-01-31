Bryce Harper Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Phillies first baseman in 2024?

Bryce Harper may be one of the most polarizing players in the MLB right now, with the majority of fans either loving or hating the superstar. That being said, the two-time MVP remains one of the top players in the game and should see himself return to All-Star form after missing the beginning of last season.

It was a difficult year for Bryce Harper as the seven-time All-Star opened the 2023 campaign on the shelf after undergoing Tommy John Surgery after the 2022 World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies star surprised many across the MLB by returning to the club well before his expected recovery timeline.

"Bryce Harper is locked in for 2024" - @MLB

Although it took Harper some time to get readjusted to the MLB level of pitching, once he did, he looked like his old self again. In 126 games last season, Harper posted a .293 batting average with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs.

If Bryce Harper can remain healthy for the majority of the 2024 campaign, he could yet again find himself in MVP contention. This will also apply to fantasy baseball as a healthy season from the slugger could vault him into the elite tier of players. So this has raised the question of when should fantasy managers look to add Harper in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

Bryce Harper should find himself off the board as early as the second round of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

There is no doubt that if Harper can remain healthy for the majority of the 2024 season he will be one of the top sluggers in fantasy baseball as well. However, even if he delivers one of the best seasons of his career, he might not be worth a selection in the first round of drafts.

There are a few reasons why Harper should be taken anytime after the first round. One of the most coveted stats at the beginning of drafts is stolen bases, which is why the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, and Bobby Witt Jr. will all likely find themselves taken early. It's worth mentioning that Harper is no slouch in stolen bases, but he has never recorded more than 21 in a single season, which occurred in 2016.

"Bryce Harper, Rafael Devers, Zack Wheeler priorities in Round 2 of fantasy drafts (2024) | Rotoworld" - @NisheetDabadge

Health will be another major question mark for the Philadelphia Phillies star entering 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Even though he is one of the best in the game, he is still only a year removed for a major surgery. The move to first base could help him remain in the lineup throughout the year, but only time will tell.

