Bryce Harper looked relieved as he rounded the bases to applause from the 33,132 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The two-time National League MVP has racked up 300 home runs in his MLB career but this was no ordinary home run. The Philadelphia Phillies DH snapped a 38-game home run drought that stretched all the way back to May 25. The rocket to right center field was a welcome sight for Harper and Phillies fans everywhere.

"Bryce Harper's first home run since May 25th!!! (via @Phillies)" - FOX Sports MLB

Per a recent article in MLB, Harper was asked about his fourth home run of the season and breaking his 166 plate appearance drought.

"Everybody keeps talking about it... I don’t go out there to hit homers. I don’t really try to hit homers," said Harper

The powerful shot came against San Diego Padres starter Ryan Weathers to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. The Phillies trailed in the fifth but managed to rally to win the game 9-4.

Harper finished the night with a 2-3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks. He is now slashing .298/.395/.422 and has four home runs and 25 RBIs over 59 games.

Phillies players and fans were ecstatic to see Bryce Harper record his 4th HR of the season

Bryce Harper reacts after he hit an RBI single against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

Harper opted to play it cool after his crucial home run. His teammates, however, were a little more animated in the celebrations.

The bullpen, where Harper's 427-foot shot landed, was overjoyed to see their star hitter break his drought. Harper usually points out or acknowledges his bullpen after a home run but forgot to do so on this occasion. He was forced to call and apologize for the slip-up.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander It’s been so long since Bryce Harper’s last homer that he forgot to acknowledge the bullpen.



So he picked up the bullpen phone to apologize 🤣





"It’s been so long since Bryce Harper’s last homer that he forgot to acknowledge the bullpen. So he picked up the bullpen phone to apologize" - Ben Verlander

The Philadelphia Phillies dugout also emptied after his home run, leaving Harper with only a handful of members to celebrate with after rounding the bases.

It is noteworthy that the seven-time All-Star has never finished an MLB season with fewer than 13 home runs. Saturday's blast could be a turning point for the powerful lefty who will be looking to hit the double-digit mark as soon as possible.

