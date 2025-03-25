"Bryce Harper gets it" - MLB insider shares why Phillies superstar is baseball's greatest personality

As Bryce Harper gears up to start his seventh MLB season with the Philadelphia Phillies, MLB insider Buster Olney named him the best personality in baseball. The 32-year-old former MVP is well known for his exploits on the field but is also a very likeable character off the field. While many youngsters look up to Harper as a role model, the MLB analyst believes that it's justified due to his character as a person.

Bryce Harper started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals in 2012 and won his first NL MVP award in 2015. After entering free agency at the end of 2018, he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has since added another MVP award and remains one of the most popular MLB stars in the country.

As we near the 2025 Opening Day, Olney named Harper as the best personality in the sport, on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Olney shared a story of when Harper was mic'd up during the 2020 season (from 20:12).

"I think Bryce Harper is the all-time on the mic player. Bryce gets it. During the pandemic year, he was talking to the booth, and he goes to make a play against the wall, slams against the wall and his earpiece came out.

"And in between innings ... he goes and looks in the dirt, and he's like, 'hey guys I'm back on'. And he wore the microphone for us for eight innings."

From Olney's story, it's clear that Bryce Harper is one of the most likeable characters in the game. What elevates him to another level is his professional attitude and consistency on the field.

Phillis star Bryce Harper names five MLB stars he would pay to watch play

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was asked to name five MLB players he likes to watch. He named Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Zach Wheeler - in that order (via Yancen Pujols):

"One, Aaron Judge. I love guys that can swing the bat. ... Shohei obviously a great player. ... I love watching Vladdy hit. I just love the little wiggle that he has. I'll put Juan Soto in there. ... Pitcher-wise, probably Zack Wheeler."

All five names are among the best players in the MLB and probably won't come as a surprise to most fans. However, it goes to show the amount of respect Harper has for his opponents as one of the best players of his generation.

