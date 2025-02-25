Bryce Harper gets thumbs up from ex-Phillies 3B after sweet gesture for team

Philadelphia Phillies ringleader Bryce Harper is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the highly resourceful, superstar laden team. The two-time National League MVP recently engraved his dedication to city and the organization with a tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic, the mischievous team mascot, on the inside of his right arm.

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe applauded Bryce Harper for displaying his undying commitment to the Philadelphia Phillies and its raucous fanbase. He even predicted Harper might eventually cover his entire arm with more Phillies tattoos, as this one was not very detailed or large enough in terms of surface area.

Trevor Plouffe is presently an analyst for the Baseball Today podcast from Jomboy Media. He shared his opinion rearding the tattoos of Bryce Harper on the show to co-host Chris Rose this Monday. [From 31:08]

"Thumbs up, dude," Plouffe said. "Do you know how much money they paid this person to represent their franchise? No matter what happens, he's like, "I love the Phillies, baby. They made me very, very rich. "They have a great relationship, and it's a cool logo," he added.

"But I like it, man. I like the Phanatic," he added. "Sometimes he can get a little annoying to me. A little too much for my liking. But I respect it from Bryce."

The Phanatic has been the team mascot for the Phillies since 1978.

"I’ve been wanting it for a while": Bryce Harper on his Phanatic tattoo

Bryce Harper has occasionally worn Phnatic-inspired shoes on the field (Image Source: IMAGN)

Bryce Harper waited until Monday to reveal his tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic to the public. The Philadelphia Phillies also shared the news with an update on X. Harper later spoke to MLB.com about getting the tattoo.

"I’ve been wanting it for a while," Harper said. "Obviously, the Phanatic and Philly mean a lot. But when I think about the Phanatic, it’s him on an ATV. I thought it was pretty cool."

"I don’t know,” he added. "I just love Philly. I love the Phanatic. It’s just fun."

Harper has admittedly been a fan of the Phanatic even before he had joined the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019. He often wears Phanatic-inspired protective gear and cleats on the field.

