"Bryce Harper gives Juan Soto Superman to Batman situation" - MLB insider believes Phillies star can be Aaron Judge replacement for coveted free agent

As Juan Soto's free agency continues to dominate headlines across the country, MLB analyst Buster Olney believes that the Philadelphia Phillies are a serious candidate for the outfielder.

The 26-year-old built a formidable partnership with Aaron Judge last season, and Olney believes that he could do the same with Bryce Harper next year. Soto and Harper were former teammates in Washington, and their relationship could be huge factor as the Phillies try to reunite them, according to Olney:

"John Middleton, the Phillies owner, has come out and said that he's not worried about the bottom line. He's trying to build a winner. The fact that Juan Soto knows Bryce Harper, that gives him another Superman to Batman situation like he had with the Yankees."

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are the strong favorites to land Juan Soto this offseason. While the Mets are expected to offer the most money, the Yankees have proved what they can achieve with Soto. Outside New York, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies are serious contenders who have the capital to offer a meaningful contract for the coveted outfielder.

On The Michael Kay Show, MLB insider Buster Olney said that the Phillies could very well pull it off in the coming weeks. Firstly, they have an owner willing to put up the money to build a winning team. Moreover, they have a superstar in Harper with whom Soto could build a paternship with, like he did with Aaron Judge in the Yankees.

Aaron Judge not bothered if Juan Soto gets a bigger contract with the Yankees

As speculation around Juan Soto's future has produced some incredible numbers for his new contract, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge says that he's not bothered by it. Judge said:

“It ain’t my money. I really don’t care as long as we get the best players. ... That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most.”

Judge is the highest paid player in the Yankees roster, but that could soon change if they land Soto on a long-term deal. Having fostered a partnership in one season together, it will be vital for the Yankees front office to ensure that their pursuit for Soto doesn't affect the locker room dynamic.

