"Bryce Harper got in trouble" - Alec Bohm reveals 'wild' memory of Phillies star during controversial Angel Hernandez ejection

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper plays the game with a ton of passion. He leaves it all on the field and does his best to put his team in a position to win baseball games.

That passion can lead to some fiery exchanges, especially with umpires. Harper is no stranger to giving an umpire a piece of his mind and getting ejected for his actions.

However, one ejection stands out more than others, and that happened in 2023. Alec Bohm joined Foul Territory to talk about the wild scenes when Angel Hernandez rang up Harper on a check swing, and he went berserk.

"One of the wilder things I've seen on a baseball field was the Angel Hernandez ejection on a check swing," said Bohm.

Bohm got a front-row seat to Harper's frustrations as he was on-deck. He saw the Phillies slugger walk off the field and launch his helmet over the foul netting and into the stands.

"Bryce is walking off the field after he lets Angel know he missed one and he launches his helmet over the net, over my head, over the dugout, over the net, and into the stands," he added.

Bohm explained that a kid caught the helmet, and he was able to get it signed afterward. While he made that kid's day, Harper was then hit with a $5000 fine by the league for launching his helmet.

"I think he ended up getting it back and signing it for him. Best day of the kid's life, but I think Bryce got in a little trouble" said Bohm.

Bryce Harper and the rest of the MLB no longer have to worry about Angel Hernandez

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper and Angel Hernandez (Photo via IMAGN)

Bryce Harper has not been the only player over the years who has had a run-in with Angel Hernandez. He has become one of the most well-known umpires for his poor performances behind the plate and his short temper at times.

Just this last spring training, he ended up ejecting Lance Lynn twice during a single game. Hernandez ejected Lynn initially from the game and then ejected him again when he went to the bullpen to try and get some work in.

Fortunately for many, Hernandez retired from umpiring in May of last year. This was met by a surge of happy fans and players who had been waiting for this moment for years.

