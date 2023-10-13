After a resounding 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Bryce Harper, the Phillies’ charismatic leader, took a moment to laud his teammates in a postgame interview. With a smile, Harper exclaimed:

"That’s why we spend the money, baby."

The Phillies showcased their prowess as the best home run-hitting team in baseball, overpowering the Braves and securing a spot in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive year. Facing off against the formidable Atlanta squad, the Phillies demonstrated their offensive might, hitting a total of 11 home runs compared to the Braves’ 3 in the series.

Nick Castellanos became the first player ever to record back-to-back multi-homerun games in the postseason.

Nick Castellanos, in particular, etched his name in history by becoming the first player ever to record back-to-back multihomer games in the postseason. His two home runs in Game 4, both off Braves starter Spencer Strider, played a pivotal role in the Phillies’ triumph. Shortstop Trea Turner, who had struggled against Strider in the past, also contributed significantly with a solo home run and three hits in the game.

The play of the night came in the seventh inning, as the Braves threatened with the bases loaded and two outs. The likely NL MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr., stepped up to the plate, but a sensational catch by Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas saved the day, extinguishing the Braves’ hopes of a late-game comeback.

As the Phillies now gear up to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, the significance of their victory is not lost on Harper and the team. The Phillies’ explosive offense, coupled with stellar defensive plays, has propelled them to another shot at the NL pennant. With Harper leading the charge and stars like Castellanos and Turner shining bright, the City of Brotherly Love is buzzing with anticipation for the next chapter in the Phillies’ postseason journey. Monday’s NLCS opener promises to be a showdown filled with excitement and high stakes, as the Phillies aim to go one step further and secure a spot in the World Series.