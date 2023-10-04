Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper kicked off their October campaign after defeating the Miami Marlins 4-1 at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. The Phillies outfielder credited the team and their fans for their win in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

In a postgame media presser, the former MVP highlighted the solidarity among the team as one of the reasons behind the impressive outing.

On being asked about the atmosphere at the stadium, Harper said:

"I mean that's what the team is all about. We are a family in here, it's 40,000 people out there plus us 26. It's just, we all vibe the same way. We are such a great team and such good personalities in here, also the fanbase in the city as well. Just a lot of fun."

He further added that the job's far from done and needs to get it done against the Marlins:

"As I said, we got to keep going and with no doubt understand that there's a good team over there. Nice to win the first one but we got to take care of business and get it done."

Phillies ace Zach Wheeler had a big outing on the mound as he went for 6.2 innings, gave up a run and struck out eight. Harper contributed with his base running and eventually scored one of the Phillies' four runs.

Bryce Harper's season so far

The seven-time All-Star has featured in 126 games so far this season and had an average showing as compared to his All-Star seasons. In his 457 at-bats, Bryce Harper recorded 134 hits, hit 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, 80 BBs and 11 stolen bases.

However, in his last seven games, he's dialed in even more, going 12-26 (.462) with five home runs. Harper is a dynamic player and can change the course of the game with incredible hitting at the plate.

If the Phillies were to go deep in this playoffs, they'd require every bit of Harper's slugging to cap off this season with a World Series Title which they missed out on in 2022.