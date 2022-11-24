Bryce Harper Injury: When is the Phillies star expected to return?

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Dr. Neal S. Elattrache performed the delicate surgery. In a press release from the team, Harper is expected to return to the lineup as a designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star Break, with a potential return to the outfield projected for the end of the regular season.

Harper was diagnosed with a torn UCL in May, preventing him from throwing. However, thanks to the implementation of the universal designated hitter, the star outfielder was able to delay the surgery until the offseason.

While a UCL tear is catastrophic for pitchers, the injury did not slow down the two-time MVP as Bryce Harper finished the season with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs, while also hitting for a .286 average through 99 games.

Harper was a key factor in the Phillies' World Series run, batting an incredible .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 playoff games. His monstrous 1.160 OPS helped the Philadelphia Phillies slug their way through the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres before falling to the Houston Astros in six games.

Before electing for Tommy John surgery, Harper's other option was to have an internal brace procedure, which generally requires less recovery time than a full Tommy John procedure. Yet, the extent of the UCL tear was substantial enough that he had to undergo full surgery.

The average return from Tommy John surgery can range anywhere from nine months to over a year. However, those numbers are based on a pitcher, so while he may not return to the outfield next season, he will be able to DH for the bulk of the season.

Bryce Harper's career acheivements

.In 11 seasons, Harper has won two MVP awards, an NLCS MVP award, was named Rookie of the Year, two Silver Slugger Awards, as well as being selected to the All-Star team seven times.

Dubbed "Baseball's Chosen One," it seemed impossible for Harper to reach the heights that were placed upon his shoulder. Yet, against all odds, Bryce has certainly proved to be one of the best baseball players of his generation.

