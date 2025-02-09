Bryce Harper leads Phillies' "Brotherly Love" for Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX clash against Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a blockbuster clash against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Philadelphia Phillies players and staff showed their support for the local NFL team, led by two-time MVP Bryce Harper.

While the Phillies are preparing for the 2025 MLB season with Spring Training set to commence next week, the players and staff recorded a video message to show their "Brotherly Love" for the Eagles.

The video was shared in an Instagram post by the Phillies, captioned:

"A little bit of Brotherly Love! 🦅🦅"

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott was the first player to appear in the video, wishing them good luck for the marquee clash at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Bryson Stott here. Just wanted to wish you guys good luck in the Super Bowl and just know we are cheering for you. Go Birds!" Stott said wearing the Eagles helmet.

Weston Wilson, Trea Turner, Buddy Kennedy, Orion Kerkering, Christopher Sanchez and Bryce Harper followed with their support for the Eagles. Harper advised the players, saying:

"Fellas, what is up? Hey, man, I just want to tell you, enjoy the moment. Have some fun. Go get that ring. Go Birds!"

Although the two-time MVP admittedly grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles' fierce NFL rivals, Harper has constantly shown support for the Eagles since his move to Philadelphia in 2019.

The Eagles will be up against two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, who are eyeing a historic three-peat, a feat no team has achieved in NFL history. Philadelphia will buoyed by the support from their baseball counterparts and will be out on Sunday to exact revenge for the Super Bowl loss against the same team in 2023.

Phillies share hilarious Phillie Phanatic skit to show support for Eagles

The Phillies also shared a hilarious skit featuring mascot Phillie Phanatic. The team mascot was seen tormenting a Chiefs fan in the video posted on Instagram, showing support for the Eagles.

Despite his fandom for the Eagles, Harper won't be attending the game as he and his teammates are reportedly heading to Floring for their Spring Training, as confirmed by Stott on MLB Network.

If the Eagles manage to topple the Chiefs on Sunday, it could prove to be a perfect boost for the Phillies ahead of the 2025 season as they hope to make it to the World Series for a second time in four years.

