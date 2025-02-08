"Bryce Harper looks like shaggy when he was a werewolf" - Fans react to Phillies superstar's cowboy outfit on latest baseball card

In a new release from Topps’ 2025 Golden Mirror Short Prints series, ,Bryce Harper rocked a full cowboy look — complete with a white Stetson, button-up shirt, and a championship-style belt buckle.

Harper's look is from his red carpet appearance at the 2024 MLB All-Star game held in Arlington, Texas. He arrived there with his family, Kayla and his three kids: Krew Aron (born on Aug. 22, 2019), Brooklyn Elizabeth (born on Nov. 12, 2020) and Kamryn Ray Harper (born on April 22, 2024).

The look on Harper's baseball card sent many in frenzy, drawing hilarious reactions on social media.

One fan commented:

"He looks like Shaggy when he was a werewolf," referencing the transformation of the beloved Scooby-Doo character in past cartoons.

Others joined in on the fun, with one fan noting:

"Harper looking a lot Texan."

"My man loves to play dress up," another added.

Despite playing for the Phillies, the cowboy look has some fans wishing he were on a different team.

"He'd look better as a Ranger," another said.

Here are some more reactions:

"From a Harper fan down here in tx…thank you 😍🔥" one fan commented.

"Watches Yellowstone once," another said.

Fan Reactions

Bryce Harper along with Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner ranked no. 3 by MLB analyst on best trios in baseball

The Philadelphia Phillies has a good core there with the likes of Bryce Harper leading from the front.

On Thursday, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger prepared a list of the top nine best top-of-the-order trios in MLB presently. The Dodgers and Mets trio came in first and second while Harper's Phillies came in third.

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were mentioned in that list as Amsinger said:

"It’s hard to be better than Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper," Amsinger said. "This could rival the other two top-of-the-orders if Trea Turner finds that magic again, which I think he will this year. I think it's going to be a great season for the Philadelphia Phillies. Those three, they're the heartbeat."

The Phillies were the best regular season team in the NL East last season but they fell short in the divisional round against the Mets. They'd hope to help Bryce Harper get his first World Series ring to complete his Hall of Fame resume.

