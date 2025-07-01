Bryce Harper makes feelings clear on return to lineup after tough IL stretch

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper returned to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. This marked his first game since June 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Harper suffered a right wrist inflammation, keeping him on the sidelines. He went hitless in two plate appearances while being walked once in the Phillies' 4-0 win against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

After the game, Harper made his feelings known on how his return felt and how he would be managing the injury going forward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I didn't think I was going to take any other steps forward of feeling better or anything like that," Harper said. "I thought we were kind of at a standstill of feeling the same the last couple days ... from BP to live and stuff like that. Kinda gave us the same results each day, so I thought today was a good one."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phillies manager Rob Thompson also provided an update on Harper after the game.

"It sounds like he's fine to me," Thomson said. "So we're just going to have to monitor him every day when he comes in."

The decision to start Harper against the Padres came as the All-Star slugger felt good after Saturday's batting practice. According to Thompson, the timing and the batspeed "looked good," but he left it to Harper if he wanted to go ahead with the start.

Ad

Bryce Harper's wrist better than during late stretch last season

Bryce Harper is carrying the right wrist injury from last season. The injury aggravated on May 27 after the first baseman was hit by a pitch. After trying to play through pain in the next set of games, it became unbearable, landing him on the 10-day injured list by the end of the first week of June.

Ad

But after Monday's return, Harper feels like his wrist feels much better than the soreness from last season. He said:

"It feels better. It feels way better than where I was three weeks ago, four weeks ago. So I'm happy with where we are. Ultimately, it's going to come down to how I feel each day. ... I know we have Thursday's all the way until the middle of August off, so that'll be good for it. I'm just not sure yet. Like I said, it's been at a standstill the last couple days of feeling good, so hopefully it stays there."

Harper will be enjoying a lot of time off on Thursdays until August. The Phillies don't have games scheduled on that particular day of the week until Aug. 14. So, expect the first baseman to turn up for the remaining two games against the Padres before resting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More