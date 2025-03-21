Bryce Harper makes stance clear on shifting back to Phillies outfield

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has not played the outfield since the 2022 season. He has shifted to first base ever since undergoing Tommy John surgery during the offseason that year.

He has become one of the top first basemen across the sport. He has been ranked as the second best at the position heading into the 2025 season, right behind Freddie Freeman.

This past offseason, Harper stated that he would be willing to move back to the outfield if it helped the club. During an interview with the Inquirer, he confirmed his previous statements.

"If something came up at the [trade] deadline that would make us a better team or anything like that, I would obviously make the decision to go back out [in the outfield] if they wanted me to," said Harper.

Harper stated that an opportunity at the trade deadline could move him back to the outfield. However, he still thinks he has what it takes to win a Gold Glove at first this season.

"Things have to go right. I've got to stay healthy. But I imagine that I can play at the top of the league over there at first base," he added.

Wherever Harper is playing, he has the opportuity to do something special. He works about as hard as anyone at his craft, which is a reason he has had so much success over at 1B.

Bryce harper reveals he was playing through a lot of pain late last season

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

This past season, Bryce harper has been playing through the pain. He was dealing with a nagging wrist and elbow issue that ended up causing him problems late into the season.

Despite the injuries, Harper decided to play through the pain. The pain was not enough to keep him out of the Phillies lineup, but he was certainly feeling it after the games.

"At the end of last season it was pretty good pain. But there's nothing much that you could really do. It was kind of like a bone bruise into my hand, the lunate bone, right up top, so I had to let it heal the best I could" said Harper.

Now, Harper comes into the new season healthy and ready to go. He will be a vital part of the team's success this year and hopefully he can stay healthy all season long.

