Bryce Harper, Matt Chapman, Nick Castellanos' wives and more send heartfelt messages after Garrett Stubbs' spouse makes major announcement

Having signed with the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2022 season, catcher Garrett Stubbs has proven to be a solid backup for J.T. Realmuto. Though playing opportunities have been few and far between in 2025, Stubbs has a home run and 11 RBIs to his name this season.

Off the field, it appears exciting times are afoot for Garrett Stubbs and his wife, Evyn, who are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Evyn took to Instagram on Monday to drop the huge announcement.

"WHO GETS TO KEEP THE HAT? 🤭 Sweet baby girl due November 🎀," Evyn Stubbs captioned her post.

Reacting to the big news, the wives of several big leaguers, such as Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, Matt Chapman's wife, Taylor, and Nick Castellanos' wife, Jessica, left comments, wishing the happy couple the best for parenthood.

"🎀🎀🎀" Kayla Harper commented.

"Girls are taking over. Can't wait to meet her 💗," Taylor Chapman commented.

"Congrats!!!!😍❤️," Jessica Castellanos commented.

Garrett Stubbs got married to his longtime girlfriend Evyn Murray this past offseason

Having enjoyed a strong season in 2024, helping the Phillies win the NL East for the first time since 2011, Garrett Stubbs decided it was the perfect time for him and his longtime girlfriend, Evyn Murray, to tie the knot.

Having announced their engagement in December 2023, the couple took their vows exactly a year later, in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony that took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As she entered a new chapter of life with her husband, Evyn Stubbs took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from her wedding.

"THE STUBBS 🤍," Evyn Stubbs captioned her Instagram post.

Per sources, Garrett and Evyn first crossed paths with each other back in their home town of Del Mar, California. Though they lost touch for a while, the couple reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at their respective social media feeds, it appears the couple first made their relationship 'Instagram official' in January 2021, and have been going strong ever since.

