Bryce Harper opens up about embracing Philadelphia's culture after $330,000,000 Phillies move

Star player Bryce Harper is set to begin his seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Since making his MLB debut in 2012 with the Washington Nationals, Harper has been a dominant force, finishing his rookie season as an All-Star and winning the NL Rookie of the Year award.

He had a strong tenure with the Nationals before signing a massive 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Now, as he crosses the halfway point of his contract and enters his seventh year in Philadelphia, Harper shared his thoughts on his journey so far.

In an interview with MLB Network, Harper said:

“It's crazy. We're already kind of halfway through, right? But it's been great. I mean, just the dynamic coming in every day and filling the relationships and just talking to everybody and being around. It's still the best. I mean, I love it every day. It's a great sport we play, and I enjoy wearing that Philly beat.”

When asked about why he has embraced the Phillies’ culture so well, Harper replied:

“Yeah, this is where I am. This is where my family's at. This fan base loves us as a team. I love the city, man. It's a lot of fun to be able to, like I said, go in the bank every single day and do what I dream to do, just playing this game that I love. They've been so good to me. and my family and there's nothing like it.”

Last season, Bryce Harper had a stellar year with the Phillies, posting a .285 batting average in 145 games, hitting 30 home runs and driving in 87 RBIs.

Bryce Harper opens up about embracing Philadelphia sports culture and supporting the city’s other teams

Bryce Harper is a big supporter of Philadelphia’s sports teams, including the Eagles (NFL), Sixers (NBA) and Flyers (NHL), and he has shown his support for them multiple times.

The 32-year-old also listens to the city’s sports radio, discussing which, he said (via ESPN):

"People that call into the radio, they love it. They love us. I love listening to it. I think it's hilarious. I enjoy listening about all the other sports in town. I love cheering on the Eagles. I love cheering on the Sixers and Flyers."

"We all know what it's like to play here and so we all cheer for each other and understand each other. When the city rallies around a team and all the players, it's just so much fun to see."

To show his commitment to the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper didn't include an opt-out clause in the massive contract he signed in 2019, showing his loyalty to the team and the city.

