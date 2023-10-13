Bryce Harper is continuing where he left off last postseason as the Phillies ripped through Atlanta in the NLDS yet again. This postseason, in 19 at-bats, Harper registered seven hits, including three home runs and five RBIs, taking his postseason career averages to 0.285 batting average, 0.384 OBPs, and 1.017 OPS.

As eventful as Bryce's season has been with the Phillies, it has been a story worth hiding from for the Yanks as they faltered in yet another season as their drought for the pennant continues.

Harper has been a longtime fan of the Yankees. Recently, on the Pat McAfee Show, he stated that he used to watch some of the Yankee legends take the field during game days at the Bronx.

Bryce Harper talks about his love for the Yankees

"I grew up a Yankee fan my whole life everybody knew that, I grew up watching some really good Yankee teams…Bernie, Jeter, Posada, I loved those teams."

Since the Yankees decided not to sign Harper in 2019, there has been a lot of revisionist history. Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million deal in 2018 and the team's choice to acquire him via trade set the stage for everything. In 2019, Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees had passed up signing Harper in 2019

Since then, he has established himself as one of the finest players in the game overall, compiling an OPS of.931 over the course of his four seasons while also becoming one of the most clutch postseason hitters in MLB history. The playoffs have seen Stanton perform well, which is to his credit. In his 27 playoff games, Stanton has a.963 OPS.

Bryce Harper rejoices as the Yankees suffer

Bryce Harper will be a part of the NLCS for the second time in a row. Last season, the Phillies defeated the Padres to headline the World Series against the Astros, which they lost in six games. Now that Philadelphia is going against the D-Backs, it is going to be an exciting contest.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 NLCS