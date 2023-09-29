Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper spoke out about his ejection from Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates for arguing a call made by the umpire. The Pirates went on to win the game 3-2 after Harper was ejected from the game in the third innings. The 30-year-old gave his view of the incident after the game and admitted that he would most likely get fined for his comments against umpire Angel Hernandez.

Harper made his major league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012 and quickly became one of the stars of the league. He won the Rookie of the Year award in his debut season and has added to that over the years with two NL MVP awards as well as many others. He signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season and has been a crucial player for them since.

With the Phillies now fighting for a playoff spot in the last weekend of the regular season, the umpire's decision to eject him was doubly frustrating. Moreover, umpire Angel Hernandez's call looked to be a wrong one upon further examination, giving Harper good reason to react. He voiced his frustration after the game:

"Angel in the middle of something again. ... Every year. It's the same story. Same thing. ... I'm gonna get fined for being right. Again."

Bryce Harper tosses into the crowd after being ejected against the Pirates

Bryce Harper could not believe it when umpire Angel Hernandez called a checked swing as a Luis Ortiz pitch looked to be a ball. The Philadelphia Phillies star was left fuming as he proceeded to charge toward the umpire to argue the call. He was ejected from the game as a result and in his frustration, tossed his helmet into the stands on his way off the field.

The Phillies currently hold a Wild Card spot as they head into the final three games of the MLB regular season in a series against the New York Mets, which will be a crucial weekend for them.