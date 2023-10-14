Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been an enigma since he entered the big leagues in 2012 at 19. He has never let the moment get too big for him and will go down as an all-time great.

However, everything has not been a smooth transition for him, as he had to take risks to get to where he is today. One of those risks was dropping out of high school during his sophomore year to prepare for professional baseball.

Harper took his GED and eventually went to play for the College of Southern Nevada, a college baseball powerhouse. He took to the "Pat McAfee Show" to explain how much pressure was involved in making that decision.

“I dropped out of high school at 16… That was the pressure. I have to be the #1 pick. If I’m not I’m a failure. I have to be able to get my family out and take care of them… Now all of this? This is cake… The pressure is all behind me,” said Harper.

Harper states that there was immense pressure when he decided to forgo his high school education and work towards being a professional baseball player. He felt the need to show everybody success right away.

Dealing with this early in his career has made him a stronger ballplayer, especially when the lights are bright.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are looking to put their 2022 World Series loss behind them

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies want to put their 2022 World Series loss behind them. Their sole focus is on making their way back this season.

The Phillies feel great about their chances. They have an arguably better lineup than last season with the addition of Trea Turner. The team has also gotten hot at the right time, with Harper and Nick Castellanos hitting home runs left and right.

Fans may see a 2022 World Series matchup if the Phillies and Astros can make it through. Philadelphia would like nothing more than to get revenge.

However, they must get through a scrappy Arizona Diamondbacks team that has surprised many in the postseason. They are coming off a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and playing their best in the postseason.

The Phillies must stay focused to make the World Series again this season.