Bryce Harper reveals gender of his 4th child, with Trea Turner’s help, during Giants vs Phillies game

Phillies supertstars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner have started the 2025 MLB season on a good note. They have posted decent offensive numbers, as the Phils have jumped to a 9-7 overall record and second spot in the NL East.
Both players have produced many highlight reels and clutch plays inside Citizens Bank Park, keeping the Philadelphia faithful entertained. On Monday night, during the opening match of a four-game series between the Phillies and the Giants, Turner provided Harper with a heartfelt gesture.
In his first at-bat of the game, Bryce was seen batting with a custom blue bat, which was handed to him by Trea ahead of the game. The bat was a prop used for an amazing gender reveal, as Harper's wife, Kayla is pregnant with the couple's fourth child. Bryce's family was present in the stands to notice the beautiful reveal.
Take a look at the video here:
"They're having a boy! 👶 Bryce Harper gets the gender reveal for his fourth child thanks to a custom blue bat handed to him by Trea Turner."
Harper married his longtime girlfriend, Kayla on Dec 16, 2016. The duo are parents to three kids, son, Krew Aron, and daughters, Brooklyn Elizabeth and Kamryn Ray Harper.
Phillies SS,Trea Turner explained the story behind Bryce Harper's blue bat for gender reveal
In a post game media interview at Citizens Bank Park, Trea Turner revealed the story behind Bryce Harper's blue bat and how the gender reveal came about. He said:
"Yea, he asked me earlier today to help him with the gender reveal. I was confused at first but I thought he wanted to share that moment with us and I think it was pretty cool. He was nice enough to ask me to do it and that was a nice moment for him, his family. ... it was pretty cool."
The Phillies started the season on a high. by winning three series on the trot, against the Nationals, Rockies and the Dogders. Since then they have lost back-to-back series against the Braves and the Cardinals, losing four of their last five games in 2025.
Harper and Co. will hope to turn the tide in their favor in the ongoing series against a red-hot SF Giants, who took Game 1 on Monday night.