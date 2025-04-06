Bryce Harper reveals the heartwarming story behind Phillies superstar's beloved Phanatic tattoo

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper recently opened up about the tattoo on his right arm that features none other than his team’s beloved mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. On Friday, the Phillies commenced their three-game series with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the game, MLB Friday Night Baseball sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker caught up with Harper and asked him a few questions, including one about the design of his Phanatic tattoo. Explaining how he came up with the idea, Harper said:

“Yeah, so I've always wanted one. Wasn't sure what I wanted to get but I thought the four wheeler him being on that it's kind of iconic, tried to do it where he was driving off my arm, but I've always wanted it. So ended up doing it. And I think it looks pretty good.”

The fine line tattoo, inked on Harper’s right forearm, showcases the Phillie Phanatic riding his signature four-wheeler ATV. Harper had also briefly commented on it back in February, saying (via MLB):

“Obviously, the Phanatic and Philly mean a lot. But when I think about the Phanatic, it’s him on an ATV. I thought it was pretty cool.”

During Harper’s swing, fans can catch a glimpse of the tattoo, especially if the cameraman zooms in. The 32-year-old is a big fan of the Phillie Phanatic and is often seen using mascot-inspired gear, such as custom bats and gloves.

Harper is currently in the midst of his massive 13-year, $330 million contract, which he signed as a free agent in 2019.

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, suffering a 3-1 loss.

Bryce Harper discusses the Dodgers adding new superstars every season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently added superstar talent to their roster in recent years, whether it was Mookie Betts in 2020, Freddie Freeman in 2022, or last year’s blockbuster signing of Shohei Ohtani.

Recently, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper candidly shared his thoughts on the Dodgers and the criticism they receive for their big-name acquisitions, saying (via SI.com):

“I don’t know if people will like this but I feel like only losers complain about what they are doing. I think they are a great team, they are a great organization. That’s why guys want to go there and play.”

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off again at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in the series finale.

