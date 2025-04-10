Bryce Harper reveals his reaction to $300,000,000 superstar's clutch homer vs Braves

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper reacted to Trea Turner's clutch home run in the slender 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday night. Turner's first home run of the season helped the Phillies draw level in the three-game series against their division rivals.

Trea Turner came up for his fifth plate appearance of the clash in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at three runs apiece and the bases empty after Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias had struck out leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber. On a 0-0 count, the Phillies shortstop drilled a hanging 86 mph slider over the left-center field wall for a solo home run.

Bryce Harper offered his reactions to the home run from Trea Turner in an interview with Jon Morosi of MLB.com at the end of the game.

"BANG!" Harper exclaimed as he offered his response to the hit.

Harper said he was really happy that Turner delivered a game-winning home run in a crunch situation against one of the best closers in the game.

The Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal ahead of the 2023 campaign. He was previously teammates with Bryce Harper during their time together with the Washington Nationals.

Good to get that win today, and got to keep that going: Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper hit his second home run of the season on Wednesday (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Phillies had initially taken the lead with a ground ball single to second base from Bryson Stott that allowed Max Kepler to score, but the Atlanta Braves went ahead through a two-run home run from Austin Riley.

Bryce Harper leveled the game in the top of the seventh with a solo home run off the Braves' left-handed reliever Dylan Lee. The Phillies star smashed a 95 mph heater over the right-center field wall for a 400-foot home run.

"Middle, middle here. I'll take it, right?" he said in his interview with Jon Morosi. "Obviously, he's got good stuff. The slider moving away and things like that. Just try to put one good swing on it and tie up the game."

"Good to get that win today, and got to keep that going," he added.

It was just the second home run of the season for Harper despite making a solid start to the 2025 campaign. He is batting .279/.380/.465 with four extra-base hits, five RBIs, and an OPS of .845. With Wednesday's win, the Phillies take their record to 8-3 and stay in the top spot in the National League East.

