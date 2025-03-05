Bryce Harper reveals his stance on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Kyle Tucker joining Phillies

While a roster featuring an elite talent like Bryce Harper has the talent to compete, it may lack the final pieces needed to claim the title. The Philadelphia Phillies enter 2025 having lost in the World Series, NLCS and NLDS each of the last three years. Adding players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Kyle Tucker could provide the boost necessary for the organization to secure its third championship pennant.

Harper has yet to win a World Series since the Philadelphia Phillies signed him to a 13-year, $330 million free-agent contract in March of 2019. To add insult to injury, that proved to be the exact same season the Washington Nationals – his former team of seven seasons – won their first World Series.

In an interview with senior baseball writer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Tuesday, Harper discussed his stance on either Vlad Jr. or Tucker joining the Phillies.

Moved to first base from the outfield following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Rosenthal asked if Bryce Harper would consider a move back to the outfield should an opportunity arise that allowed the organization to sign either player.

“I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get,” Harper said.

“I’d be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first base. But I’d go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers.

“When Pete (Alonso) was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, ‘Hey, why not?’ When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to (the Phillies) and (agent) Scott (Boras) that I’m willing to move out there if it’s going to help us. I love playing first base. It’s been great. But if it’s going to help us win, I’d go back out there.”

With Kyle Tucker playing right field for the Chicago Cubs, a decision from Bryce Harper would only be needed if talks heated up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He said he doesn't have a preference for either position, but said he enjoys playing first base and relayed how thrilled he'd be if his first Gold Glove was earned manning the position.

Phillies must pony up to pair Bryce Harper with talents like Kyle Tucker or Vlad Guerrero Jr.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turning down every contract extension the Toronto Blue Jays offered him, it's highly likely the power-hitting first baseman will either be traded in-season or sign with another team in free agency next year.

Kyle Tucker is playing out the final year of his contract in Chicago, and will hit the free-agent market following the 2025 season provided the Cubs don't find a way to get him signed before then.

Either way, attaining the services of either player to pair with Bryce Harper will prove costly for the Phillies with the amount of money players like Juan Soto and Alex Bregman signed for in the offseason. With the market reset, Guerrero Jr. is expected to sign the biggest contract ever by a first baseman in MLB history, and Tucker's deal also figures to be astronomical.

