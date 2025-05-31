Bryce Harper reveals how he truly feels on getting hit after latest injury

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper suffered a right elbow contusion after Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider's 95 mph heater hit him earlier this week. The Phillies' first baseman immediately grimaced in pain, indicating it was bad.

Ad

Harper was taken out of the game and post the game, he was taken for imaging, which came back negative. However, Harper is yet to return and in one latest update, the Phillies slugger is yet to resume swinging the bat.

On Friday, Harper opened up for the first time since the injury happened. He addressed the question of why he often gets hit on inside pitches like the one Strider threw.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, I think that's where teams kind of go against me," Harper said. "It's a bummer, just because guys throw so hard now. But I mean, that's where guys go — sinkers in, heaters up and in. I understand throwing inside — I totally get that. I'm all for it in baseball, getting guys off pitches away or anything else like that — but just control. Guys throw a little too hard now to do that — up and in, things like that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harper also shared how his hitting stance makes him prey to inside pitches.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not gonna back me off the plate," Harper added. "I've always kind of been on top of the plate. Like I said, I totally understand throwing inside — it's part of the game, I get it. It's just a little scarier nowadays, just 'cause guys throw a little bit harder. ... Wearing a brace, wearing an arm guard — it helps a little bit."

Ad

Bryce Harper day-to-day with his elbow still "super sore"

Bryce Harper, who suffered the injury on Tuesda,y is yet to return. The first baseman said the injury is still "super sore" and that it will be some time before he starts hitting.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to play again,” Harper said Friday. “It hit me in a pretty bad spot. I think the swelling has gone down, which is good, but like I said, it’s a really tough spot where he got me. I just want to be smart about it, too.”

This is the same elbow where Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022. As such, for precautionary measures, he'll be wearing a protective guard on his right elbow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More