Prior to the Game 4 matchup between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Bryce Harper was seen sporting an interesting suit.

The team played match 4 of the Division Series against each other on October 13th, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies took home the victory with a 3-1 score.

Harper was seen sporting a powder blue Philly skyline suit with a Phillie Phanatic pocket square. The quirky suit featured the Philadelphia skyline on the inside lining.

In a photo shared by MLBLife’s official Instagram handle, Harper can be seen flaunting his Philly skyline suit. The 30-year-old player’s distinct style took over the internet, and his fans flooded the comment section, praising his style.

“Mr.Philadelphia himself” – wrote a fan on Instagram

“suit is 🔥🔥” – wrote an admirer on Instagram

“I LOVE YOU BRYCE HARPER” – wrote a fan in all-caps on Instagram

“Bryce Harper has more swag than anyone on the planet” – wrote another admirer on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Bryce Harper’s style and the attention it draws

Harper and his fine taste for luxury and distinct style often keep him in the news. Some time ago, the 30-year-old player attracted many eyeballs as he visited Williamsport prior to the Philadelphia Phillies’ match against the Washington Nationals.

Harper was seen wearing a $43,590 worth diamond-studded luxury Rolex while cheering for the Little League World Series (LLWS) team, Media. His expensive taste drew a lot of attention on social media and amazed his fans.

The player even stayed hot in the news because of his recent purchase. Harper has bought a mansion in Nevada worth $2.7 million. The 5-bedroom Hawaiian-style residence offers a spectacular view of the iconic Las Vegas strip with many other features worth raving about.