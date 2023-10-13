Prior to the Game 4 matchup between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Bryce Harper was seen sporting an interesting suit.
The team played match 4 of the Division Series against each other on October 13th, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies took home the victory with a 3-1 score.
Harper was seen sporting a powder blue Philly skyline suit with a Phillie Phanatic pocket square. The quirky suit featured the Philadelphia skyline on the inside lining.
In a photo shared by MLBLife’s official Instagram handle, Harper can be seen flaunting his Philly skyline suit. The 30-year-old player’s distinct style took over the internet, and his fans flooded the comment section, praising his style.
“Mr.Philadelphia himself” – wrote a fan on Instagram
“suit is 🔥🔥” – wrote an admirer on Instagram
“I LOVE YOU BRYCE HARPER” – wrote a fan in all-caps on Instagram
“Bryce Harper has more swag than anyone on the planet” – wrote another admirer on Instagram
Bryce Harper’s style and the attention it draws
Harper and his fine taste for luxury and distinct style often keep him in the news. Some time ago, the 30-year-old player attracted many eyeballs as he visited Williamsport prior to the Philadelphia Phillies’ match against the Washington Nationals.
Harper was seen wearing a $43,590 worth diamond-studded luxury Rolex while cheering for the Little League World Series (LLWS) team, Media. His expensive taste drew a lot of attention on social media and amazed his fans.
The player even stayed hot in the news because of his recent purchase. Harper has bought a mansion in Nevada worth $2.7 million. The 5-bedroom Hawaiian-style residence offers a spectacular view of the iconic Las Vegas strip with many other features worth raving about.