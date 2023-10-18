Bryce Harper was recently spotted wearing a rather shiny varsity jacket ahead of the NLCS Game 3 on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The baseball star was confidently sporting a white and red varsity jacket with blue sleeves.

MLBLife’s official Instagram handle shared a series of pictures of Bryce Harper in the blue varsity with the caption “Bryce Harper has arrived” written on the picture and “That jacket is TOUGH” written as the caption.

Harper’s yet another unique outfit got the social media talking, but fans did not like his style. The comment section was filled with trolls. Some of them are captured below.

"The man walks with confidence" – wrote an Instagram user

"Looks like he shops at H&M" – commented a user on Harper’s taste

“Forever 21 type jacket” - commented another user on Harper’s taste

“That’s a ridiculous looking jacket” – trolled an Instagram user

Source: MLBLife's Instagram

Bryce Aron Max Harper is an American baseball player who plays as a right fielder and first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball. Harper and his fine taste for luxury and distinct style often keep him in the news.

Recently, the 31-year-old player attracted a lot of attention when he wore a powder blue Philly skyline suit with a Phillie Phanatic pocket square. The quirky suit featured the Philadelphia skyline on the lining inside.

Bryce Harper celebrated his birthday with a home run

Harper celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday and was in action in Game 1 of the NL Champion Series between, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The star player starred with a home run on his birthday and winning the game 5-3 for the Phillies. Harper even held up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and pretended to blow them out like candles on a cake as he crossed the plate.