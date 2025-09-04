  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, calls sound bowls a "win-win" after kids drift into nap time

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 10:30 GMT
Bryce Haper with his family.(Via Instagram)

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, shared a glimpse of a relaxing activity with their three kids - Krew (6), Brooklyn (4) and Kamryn (1) - on Wednesday.

Kayla posted a story on social media featuring her three kids in a sound bowl therapy session. The therapy is usually beneficial for kids, improving concentration and promoting good sleep.

"Introduced the kids to a sound bowl today. They loved it, and we got a nice nap out of it. Win-win," Kayla wrote.
Bryce Harper&#039;s wife posted a story of her three kids on a social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Bryce Harper's wife posted a story of her three kids on a social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Kayla also posted a series of images to wish her firstborn, Krew, on his sixth birthday. In the first slide, Krew wore a customized Phillies jacket with a mini baseball in hand.

The last frame had Harper in his Phillies uniform holding his son, Krew, who wore a jersey with his name and Harper's No. 3 imprinted on it as the two walked through the dugout

"Krew man is 6!! Happy Birthday to the sweetest, most thoughtful little boy in the whole world. We love you!! 🏎️⚡️," Kayla wrote.

Bryce Harper told ESPN in 2023, expressing his feelings as a father:

"(My kids are) the light of my life, man. They make me happy every day. They thrill me every day."

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, posted snapshots from “Phamily Day 2025”

Kayla shared a series of images from Family Day 2025 on Aug. 25 at Citizens Bank Park. The first frame captured Bryce and Kayla in Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

The couple was embracing Kayla's baby bump, indicating their fourth child. Another shot highlighted Kamryn on the baseball field in a Phillies uniform, while one showed the family of five, dressed in Phillies attire, with the Mascot Phillie Phanatic.

Kayla wrote:

Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ Didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did, but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!"
The last picture showed Bryce's daughter, Brooklyn, and Matt Strahm's daughter, Wren, together at a stand, with the two girls embracing their fathers' uniforms.

