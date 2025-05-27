Bryce Harper's wife Kayla captures Trea Turner's spouse Kristen in her "awkwardness"

Philadelphia Phillies teammates Bryce Harper and Trea Turner have become close friends. The same can be said about Harper's wife, Kayla, and Turner's wife, Kristen.

Ad

Kayla and Kristen attended Post Malone's concert on Monday. At the concert, Kayla captured Kristen in an awkward pose.

Turner made fun of herself in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Awkwardness by me," Kristen captioned the story.

@kristrn IG Story, Photo by Kayla Harper

Wives of other Phillies players were also in attendance at Post Malone's concert.

Ad

Trending

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are two of the key members of the Phillies, but this is a team that is full of veterans who have been playing together.

Harper and Turner were two of the key contributors during the 2022 World Series championship, and they remain veteran leaders on the team. Through 53 games this season, Philadelphia is sitting atop the NL East Division with a record of 34-19.

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla learn baby gender with Trea Turner's help

Bryce Harper and Kayla found out the gender of their next baby in one of the most unique ways possible. Kayla took the help of Trea Turner to surprise Bryce, and the star shortstop decided to reveal the gender by the color of a bat used in a real MLB game.

Ad

After the gender reveal was done, Kayla Harper took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and to thank Turner for his help.

"We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out," she wrote in the caption of the post, which included glimpses from their unique gender reveal.

Bryce Harper and Kayla, who have known each other since high school, got married in 2016. They already have three children together, and having another boy will give the family two boys and two girls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More