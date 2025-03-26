Bryce Harper's wife Kayla gives fans a sneak peek into what her family's been up to over the spring 

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper enjoyed a great 2024, finishing the regular season with a .285 batting average, 30 home runs and 87 RBIs. Helping his team win their division for the first time in 14 years, Harper earned his eighth All-Star selection and fourth Silver Slugger award.

While the 32-year-old gave it his all on the field day in and day out, his wife, Kayla Harper, was frequently spotted at Citizen's Bank Park, cheering him on. Often accompanying her were their three kids — daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn and son Krew.

On Wednesday, Kayla took to Instagram to share a series of snaps and videos featuring her children, giving fans a sneak peek into what the Harper family has been up to over the spring.

"Spring training #15 for daddy ☀️ Kam started walking + getting into everything. We learned Brooklyn loves to fish. Krew had the time of his life getting to go to work with dad (peep the last slide)," Kayla wrote on Instagram.

Bryce Harper was most recently seen in action on Monday during the spring training clash against the Tampa Bay Rays. Although Harper was not able to contribute, failing to get a hit in two at-bats, the Phillies got the win, 8-6.

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla made the most of the last few days of the offseason, enjoying a tropical vacation with their kids

Shortly before preparations for the new season began, Bryce Harper enjoyed a tropical vacation with his wife Kayla and their kids.

Kayla took to Instagram to post snaps from the fun-filled trip, which took place in late January.

"Beach babies + besties 🌸🌴🤙🏼," Kayle wrote in the caption.

As Opening Day inches closer, Phillies fans will be hoping that Bryce Harper and his teammates can hit the ground running as they take on fellow NL East rivals, the Washington Nationals, on the road.

Harper, on an individual level, will no doubt be looking to finally win a World Series in 2025, a title that has eluded him throughout his career so far.

