Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shows off her culinary skills

While Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is busy preparing for the upcoming season during spring training, his wife, Kayla, was busy in the kitchen preparing lunch. On Saturday, Kayla Harper took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she showcased her culinary skills, preparing an exotic dish known as Shakshuka.

"Shakshuka for lunch today" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram story.

Shakshuka is a dish of poached eggs, along with a spicy tomato-based sauce. It is said that the dish has North African roots, originating in Tunisia, where it is a hugely popular breakfast recipe.

Kayla Harper likes to post about food. She and Bryce have the HarpEats Instagram account, which showcases the different dishes they have tried. However, it has been almost a year since their last post.

Kayla and Bryce Harper, who tied the knot in 2016, have been together since they were in high school. They have three children, the most recent being daughter Kamryn, who was born in April 2024.

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla enjoy Hawaiian retreat, shares adorable snaps with "beach babies + besties"

On January 19, eight-time All-Star Bryce Harper's better half, Kayla, took to Instagram to post a series of snaps featuring her husband and three kids - Krew, Brooklyn and Kamryn.

Looking at the images, it appears the Harper family had plenty of fun in the last few days of the offseason, as they headed out for a wholesome beach trip in Hawaii.

"beach babies + besties 🌸🌴🤙🏼" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram story

Reportedly, the trip was planned in order to celebrate one of Kayla Harper's friends, Ashley Barrazone's engagement. Also a part of the traveling party was former NFL defensive tight end Brosnon Kaufusi, who is a native of Philadelphia, and his wife, Hilary.

Kaufusi spent six seasons in the NFL, representing the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Having called time on his professional football career shortly after the end of the 2021 season, the 33-year-old now appears to be enjoying plenty of time with his wife and three children - Taika, Kaleia and Maia.

