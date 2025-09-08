Bryce Harper's wife Kayla and Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne rave over Tate McRae’s electric MTV VMAs performance 

The 2025 MTV VMAs at the USB Arena in New York on Sunday featured some of the biggest names from the music industry. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, also graced the event.

Ad

The dazzling night was opened by a performance by Doja Cat and one of the best performances of the event came from Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae. Olivia Dunne and Kayla Harper were amped by the performance of the former 'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist.

Kayla shared a clip of McRae singing at the event, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obsessed with her voice."

(Image source - Kayla Harper Instagram)

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne, a former LSU gymnast, shared a clip of the Canadian artist's dance performance.

Ad

Trending

"I sat up," Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Tate McRae was one of the big winners of the night as her “Just Keep Watching“ was named the Song of the Summer, beating competition from Justin Bieber (Daisies), Doja Cat (Jealous Type), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild), among others.

Ad

Her single "Sports Car" was nominated for Song of the Year, but she lost out to Rosé & Bruno Mars' “Apt.” McRae was also nominated for the best pop artist, but lost to Ariana Grande.

The 22-year-old's “Just Keep Watching" that featured in F1: The Movie, won the award for best editing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More