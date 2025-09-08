Bryce Harper's wife Kayla and Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne rave over Tate McRae’s electric MTV VMAs performance 

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:42 GMT
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper's wife and Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne rave over Tate McRae’s electric MTV VMAs performance(Image source - Instagram)

The 2025 MTV VMAs at the USB Arena in New York on Sunday featured some of the biggest names from the music industry. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, also graced the event.

The dazzling night was opened by a performance by Doja Cat and one of the best performances of the event came from Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae. Olivia Dunne and Kayla Harper were amped by the performance of the former 'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist.

Kayla shared a clip of McRae singing at the event, writing:

"Obsessed with her voice."
(Image source - Kayla Harper Instagram)
(Image source - Kayla Harper Instagram)

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne, a former LSU gymnast, shared a clip of the Canadian artist's dance performance.

"I sat up," Dunne captioned her story.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Tate McRae was one of the big winners of the night as her “Just Keep Watching“ was named the Song of the Summer, beating competition from Justin Bieber (Daisies), Doja Cat (Jealous Type), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild), among others.

Her single "Sports Car" was nominated for Song of the Year, but she lost out to Rosé & Bruno Mars' “Apt.” McRae was also nominated for the best pop artist, but lost to Ariana Grande.

The 22-year-old's “Just Keep Watching" that featured in F1: The Movie, won the award for best editing.

