Bryce Harper’s wife shares heartfelt shoutout as Phillies slugger makes history on becoming youngest in iconic 350 HR club

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper reached a huge career milestone on Wednesday after going deep against the Boston Red Sox in the series finale at Citizens Bank Park.
Harper got a hold of Red Sox starter Lucas Giloito's fastball in the first inning to launch a 439-foot homer run, his longest since a 451-foot dinger in September 2023.
The homer took the All-Star slugger's career home run tally to 350. While he became the eighth active player to reach the milestone, the youngest in that group at 32.
Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shared the clip of the Phillies star's milestone hit in her Instagram story with a heartfelt gesture. She dropped a clapping emoji to acknowledge his rare feat and also shared a graphic of his 350th home run by MLB.
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, 434; Mike Trout, 395; Paul Goldschmidt, 370; Manny Machado, 360; Freddie Freeman, 353; Nolan Arenado and Aaron Judge, 351 are the other active players with 350+ home runs.
Bryce Harper gutted by Red Sox loss despite individual accolade
Although Bryce Harper was pumped to reach the impressive feat in the final game of the series, the two-time MVP was unhappy on being on the losing side as the Phillies failed to sweep the Red Sox.
"It’s pretty awesome,” Harper said after the loss. “On an individual note, I’m super happy about it. But I always want to win, obviously, and not getting the win was pretty tough.”
The Phillies entered the second inning with a 3-0 lead after Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. The lead grew to 5-0 after Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott's solo homers. However, the Red Sox fought back with a six-run inning after Romy Gonzalez hit a grand slam in the fifth.
Boston catcher Carlos Narvaez, who played a role in the team's last two defeats, hit a two-run homer to win the game in extra innings.