Bryce Harper's and Zack Wheeler's wives show off MLB friendship over girls' date & desserts

While Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler are helping the Philadelphia Phillies cruise to the postseason, their wives, Kayla and Dominique, offered a sweet glimpse into their off-field bond with a girls’ outing in New York.The duo enjoyed a stylish date at ZZ’s Club, where they indulged in an eye-catching spread of desserts. They were joined by Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter Jade Harrington. From mint chocolate slices to powdered pastries and a decadent matcha cake, the table was filled with treats. The trio shared snippets of the outing on social media, tagging each other.Kayla Harper's Instagram story via @kayy.harperTheir partners have been cornerstone players for the Phillies over the past several years. Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies in 2019. Aaron Nola debuted with the Phillies in 2015 and has been with them since. Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season.The trio has played five full seasons together with the Phillies, which includes a trip to the 2022 World Series, 2023 NLCS and 2024 NLDS.Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shines at &quot;Phamily Day&quot; with glowing baby bumpBryce Harper's family will see another addition for the second straight year after welcoming daughter Kamryn Ray last April. The Harpers are expecting a baby boy in 2025 to join their other two children: son Krew Aron (born August 2019), daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth (born November 2020).On Tuesday, the family celebrated &quot;Phamily Day&quot; at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce and Kayla, who married in December 2016, gathered at the event with their three children. Kayla also proudly displayed her baby bump as she posed alongside Harper.&quot;Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKayla and Bryce Harper met as teenagers in Nevada. They engaged in 2014, but their relationship hit a pause before they reconciled again and tied the knot in December 2016.