  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Bryce Harper's and Zack Wheeler's wives show off MLB friendship over girls' date & desserts

Bryce Harper's and Zack Wheeler's wives show off MLB friendship over girls' date & desserts

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 06:02 GMT
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper's and Zack Wheeler's wives show off MLB friendship over girls' date & desserts

While Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler are helping the Philadelphia Phillies cruise to the postseason, their wives, Kayla and Dominique, offered a sweet glimpse into their off-field bond with a girls’ outing in New York.

Ad

The duo enjoyed a stylish date at ZZ’s Club, where they indulged in an eye-catching spread of desserts. They were joined by Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter Jade Harrington. From mint chocolate slices to powdered pastries and a decadent matcha cake, the table was filled with treats.

The trio shared snippets of the outing on social media, tagging each other.

Kayla Harper&#039;s Instagram story via @kayy.harper
Kayla Harper's Instagram story via @kayy.harper

Their partners have been cornerstone players for the Phillies over the past several years. Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies in 2019. Aaron Nola debuted with the Phillies in 2015 and has been with them since. Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The trio has played five full seasons together with the Phillies, which includes a trip to the 2022 World Series, 2023 NLCS and 2024 NLDS.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shines at "Phamily Day" with glowing baby bump

Bryce Harper's family will see another addition for the second straight year after welcoming daughter Kamryn Ray last April. The Harpers are expecting a baby boy in 2025 to join their other two children: son Krew Aron (born August 2019), daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth (born November 2020).

Ad

On Tuesday, the family celebrated "Phamily Day" at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce and Kayla, who married in December 2016, gathered at the event with their three children. Kayla also proudly displayed her baby bump as she posed alongside Harper.

"Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!" she wrote in the caption.
Ad

Kayla and Bryce Harper met as teenagers in Nevada. They engaged in 2014, but their relationship hit a pause before they reconciled again and tied the knot in December 2016.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications