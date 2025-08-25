Bryce Harper & wife, Kayla, steal the spotlight with kids and glowing baby bump at Phillies’ Phamily Day

Citizens Bank Park hosted a festive Phamily Day, where Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper's expanding family enjoyed with their children. Harper and his wife, Kayla, share three children and are expecting a boy soon.On Sunday, Kayla posted several photos captured during the Phamily Day, thanking the organization for making their day more joyful. She captioned her Instagram post:&quot;Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first photo, Harper laid his hand tenderly resting on Kayla’s visible baby bump. Another photo captured their firstborn, Krew Aaron, giving a pose while looking to the stands. Another snap showed someone throwing pitches to a young lad.Kayla also uploaded a picture, capturing her daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth, with two ponytails styled in her hair. She was in Harper's Phillies jersey. Of course, a &quot;Phamily Day&quot; would have been incomplete without the Harper family posing beside the Phillies' mascot, Phillie Phanatic.Bryce Harper's family keeps growingOne year after welcoming Kamryn Ray (born April 2024), Bryce Harper and Kayla will make another addition to the family. In April, the Harpers had a creative way to reveal the newborn's gender at Citizens Bank Park during a game.Harper's Phillies teammate Trea Turner was made to get in touch with their doctors to share the first baseman's upcoming baby's gender. He chose a bat between a blue and a pink one. Harper took the plate with a blue bat to confirm that they're expecting a boy.Kayla Harper posted the moment on social media, with the caption:&quot;Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 🩵 We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats — one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out.&quot;Bryce Harper is a parent to Krew Aron (born 2019), Brooklyn Elizabeth (2020) and Kamryn Ray (2024).