  • Bryce Harper & wife, Kayla, steal the spotlight with kids and glowing baby bump at Phillies’ Phamily Day

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 25, 2025 06:12 GMT
MLB: All Star Game - Source: Imagn
Citizens Bank Park hosted a festive Phamily Day, where Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper's expanding family enjoyed with their children. Harper and his wife, Kayla, share three children and are expecting a boy soon.

On Sunday, Kayla posted several photos captured during the Phamily Day, thanking the organization for making their day more joyful. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!"
In the first photo, Harper laid his hand tenderly resting on Kayla’s visible baby bump. Another photo captured their firstborn, Krew Aaron, giving a pose while looking to the stands. Another snap showed someone throwing pitches to a young lad.

Kayla also uploaded a picture, capturing her daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth, with two ponytails styled in her hair. She was in Harper's Phillies jersey. Of course, a "Phamily Day" would have been incomplete without the Harper family posing beside the Phillies' mascot, Phillie Phanatic.

Bryce Harper's family keeps growing

One year after welcoming Kamryn Ray (born April 2024), Bryce Harper and Kayla will make another addition to the family. In April, the Harpers had a creative way to reveal the newborn's gender at Citizens Bank Park during a game.

Harper's Phillies teammate Trea Turner was made to get in touch with their doctors to share the first baseman's upcoming baby's gender. He chose a bat between a blue and a pink one. Harper took the plate with a blue bat to confirm that they're expecting a boy.

Kayla Harper posted the moment on social media, with the caption:

"Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 🩵 We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats — one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out."

Bryce Harper is a parent to Krew Aron (born 2019), Brooklyn Elizabeth (2020) and Kamryn Ray (2024).

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Bhargav
