Bryson Stott delivers 1-word reaction on Taijuan Walker's superb outing in Phillies vs Rockies

If anyone needed a dominant win to start their 2025 season, it had to be Philadelphia Phillies' Taijuan Walker. The starter, coming into the rotation in place of an injured Ranger Suarez, pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies that earned his team the sweep.

Walker posted a 7.41 ERA this spring training, thereby receiving heavy criticism from the Phillies faithful who have booed him since last season. But he redeemed himself for the time being, with a strong outing against the Rockies.

He walked one, while striking out four and his sinker reached a heavy 93.9 mph. Walker let out a big cry when he struck out Hunter Goodman to end the sixth innings and walked off with a resounding ovation from the Citizens Bank Park crowd.

His teammate Bryson Stott took to Instagram to appreciate his start. The Phillies slugger described him as the "Big Dog" using a dog emoji.

Walker is in the third year of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Phillies prior to the 2023 season. His debut season was respectable, with a 15-6 record and a 4.38 ERA. But 2024 couldn't have gone any worse for Walker, who finished 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA, the worst mark for a Phillies starter since 1930. He was demoted to the bullpen and left off the postseason roster.

Taijuan Walker makes feelings known about getting booed

With his mother in the stands, making the trip all the way from Arizona to Philadelphia, Taijuan Walker delivered. But despite all the applause, the negative reception for his name was expected to take an emotional toll on him. He spoke about the boos raining down on him.

“I mean, obviously, you don't want to hear [boos] constantly,” Walker said after the game. “But it's part of the game. It's tough to play here. But when you’re doing well and you're winning, it's the best fans to have.”

Walker is next slated to start in the divisional game against the Atlanta Braves on 10th April. Before that, the Phillies host the Dodgers in a three-game series over the weekend. With a 5-1 record, Philadelphia is on top of the NL East.

