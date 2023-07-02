Justin Verlander showed the world that he had in no way lost his touch. The struggling New York Mets took advantage of his good form and won their game against the San Francisco Giants 4-1 in the Queens.

The New York Mets rebounded from a series opener loss to start the month of July in solid fashion. Justin Verlander's seven scoreless innings of his pitching, propelled his team into a strong position. The only run scored by the Giants was off an error in the seventh.

The 3x Cy Young winner got his third win of the season and the first in six weeks. He struck out six batters and earned only five hits and a walk. His ERA has come down to 3.66 as a result of Saturday's game. Three home runs in four at-bats by Mets batters in the third innings off Anthony DeSclafani was enough for New York to hang on.

Mets manager, Buck Showater believes Verlander was the point of difference between both sides. He said in the post game interview:

"That was impressive. Good Stuff... Good command of the fastball. He was the difference today. Goes without saying, he made everything stand up. Got a big play by Lindor in the deep there at second base. Thought that was the momentum change. Good starting pitcher and finished it up by the bullpen."

Is this the shift in fortunes Justin Verlander was hoping for?

With a lackluster month of June, the New York Mets are hoping to turn things around. Even for Justin Verlander himself, the rotation co-leader along with Max Scherzer, this game might just be a change in the form that is much needed for the Mets.

They are currently in fourth place in the NL East, 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves and still out of contention for the NL Wild Card spots.

