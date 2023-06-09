Last season, Buck Showalter managed the New York Mets to a 101-61, marking the first time since 1988 that the team had finished a season with over 100 wins. After the campaign, Showalter was named the NL manager of the year.

Unfortunately for Showalter, the Mets' postseason did not mirror the success they had enjoyed during the season. The team slunked out of the playoffs following a Wild Card loss to the San Diego Padres.

With a salary of $3.5 million, Buck Showalter is one of the highest-paid managers in the game, and manages the team with the highest payroll in the MLB. However, recent performances from both Showalter and his team have called those exorbitant amounts into question.

On June 8, the New York Mets lost 13-10 to the Atlanta Braves on account of an extra-inning home run from Ozzie Albies. After squandering a 10-6 lead, the heartbreaking loss represents the first time in franchise history that the Mets have lost three straight games after leading all three by more than three runs.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL

Following the game, Gregg Giannotti of WFAN radio took aim at Showalter. "Gio" referred to clips of Showalter talking about things like iPhones and FaceTime as potential indications that the 67-year old may be losing focus.

The winningest manager never to win a World Series, Showalter has come under rather intense criticism for his team's ills. Despite having a payroll of approximately $359 million, the Mets now have a record of 30-33, placing them 5.5 games behind the Miami Marlins and 8.5 games behind the first-place Braves. Speaking about Showalter this season, all Gio could say was:

“In spring training, he didn’t seem like he cared as much…it just seems like he poured everything into last year because it was his first year back, and this year, he just doesn’t have it in him as much as he had in the prior year.”

Time is running out for Buck Showalter

While the issues faced by the New York Mets aren't Buck Showalter's fault per se, you cannot fire players. As such, watch out for Showalter to be the first head brought to the guillotine by billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen should the team fail to turn the ship around soon.

