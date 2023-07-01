The pressure keeps on increasing on manager Buck Showalter to produce results. The Mets manager seems to be quite undisturbed by him and his team's critics as he expects them to bounce back and make a strong run for their postseason claims.

After completing a series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on the first day of June, New York's fortunes kept sliding down. They finished with a 6-19 record with their final loss against the San Francisco Giants in their series opener on Friday night.

When asked in the post-game interview about the Mets being 10 games behind the .500 PCT, Buck Showalter seemed to lack any signs of pressure. He went on to talk about taking things one game at a time and asked everyone to not give statistics a lot of importance in baseball:

“I dwell on trying to win that ballgame tonight and those numbers and mathematic (facts) — I understand they mean a lot in our game, trust me, but it’s about trying to figure out a way to win the next game and string some things together,” Showalter said.

Showalter further added that he believes the Mets have come back from tougher adversaries and instilled his faith in the roster to make a comeback.

He asked for fans to keep the same faith, pointing out that it would be a mistake to write the Mets off:

"Tougher things have been overcome. I tell you one thing, I wouldn't doubt these guys. Somebody's gonna make a mistake if they do," the Mets manager added.

Showalter's Mets' current position in the standings

A below-par month has left New York way behind the postseason race. The Mets are currently 18.5 games behind the NL East leaders, the Atlanta Braves. They are way off the pace for even the last Wild Card spot with the Giants 9.5 games ahead.

Thankfully for them, much of the season is still to be played out and Buck Showalter will be hoping his team is able to pull it back over the coming months.

